Stankoven reassigned by Stars, will return to Blazers lineup

Photo: Kristen Ostrowski/Everett Silvertips Logan Stankoven has been reassigned by the Dallas Stars and is expected to rejoin the Kamloops Blazers in the coming days.

Logan Stankoven is coming back to the Tournament Capital.

The Kamloops Blazers announced the return of the reigning CHL player of the year with a tweet on Sunday morning.

Stankoven had been in camp with the Dallas Stars. The NHL club trimmed its roster on Sunday and reassigned Stankoven to Kamloops.

The Blazers will play a pair on the road next weekend, against the Tri-City Americans in Kennewick, Wash., on Friday, and in Portland against the Winterhawks on Saturday.

The club’s next home game will be Oct. 18, when the Brandon Wheat Kings visit Sandman Centre.