Seattle Thunderbirds hung on Friday for a 5-4 victory over the Kelowna Rockets

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

The Seattle Thunderbirds snapped a 3-3 tie with goals 75 seconds apart early in the third period, and hung on for a 5-4 victory over the Kelowna Rockets Friday at Prospera Place.

The game was a rematch of last season's first round playoff series, and if you though any linger animosity was forgotten, think again.

The officials in charge of Friday's game did a job of keeping a lid on things as both teams battled hard to and after the whistle much of the night.

"That's their game, they play that way. Anytime you're around their blue paint and their goaltender, they protect," said Rockets head coach Kris Mallette.

"That's the way they are, they're a pack mentality. I thought our guys did a great job of staying composed, but also sticking up for each other as well.

"Nothing really came of it but these were two tough teams, two physical teams that probably don't like each other."

The T-Birds were led Friday by a pair of players taken in the opening round of this year's NHL draft, while the Rockets countered with a player expected to go in round one next year.

Reid Schaefer (32 overall by Edmonton) scored twice for Seattle including what proved to be the game winner, while Kevin Korchinski (7 overall by Chicago) was steady on the blueline with a pair of assists.

Andrew Cristall paced the way for the Rockets, scoring twice and adding an assist.

"I love these games. They're easy to get up for," said Cristall.

"You always want to go out there each shift and compete and battle with your teammates.

"The intensity was there. If we just had some better starts to periods, the game could have been different."

The T-Birds led 2-1 after 20 minutes then increased the lead just 24 seconds into the second period with the teams playing four-on-four.

But, the Rockets battled back, Cristall scored his second of the night on a four-on-three power play, beating a screened Thomas Milic.

Cristall's fingerprints were all over the tying goal three-and-a-half minute into the third. He picked up the puck along the boards, curled toward the faceoff circle and fed a streaking Gabriel Szturc who beat Milic from about 15 feet out.

But moments later, Nico Myatovic on a rebound and Schaefer from a steep angle restored the two-goal lead with goals a minute 15 seconds apart.

"That's what happens right. We're still a group that's trying to figure it out in that regard," said Mallette.

"The simplicity of our game is what will bring us success. An extra pass here, a missed assignment there and good teams with depth like they have are going to put it in the back of the net."

Dylan Wightman with a late power play goal gave the Rockets some late life, but they were unable to put any sustained pressure on Milic over the final 90 seconds.

The Rockets did get a boost earlier in the day when Colton Dach arrived in town after being reassigned by the Chicago Blackhawks.

He didn't dress Friday but should be in the lineup when the Rockets travel to the island for games in Victoria Tuesday and Wednesday.

"It's awesome to see him back," said Cristall, who shared a line with Dach for much of last season.

"He's such a great guy and we were really close last year. It's great to have him back in the locker room."

The Rockets will head to the island next week with a 2-2-1-0 record.

They'll come home to host Everett next Friday.