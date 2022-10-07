Clouston looking for 500th win as Blazers host slumping Royals

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers The Kamloops Blazers celebrate a goal during a WHL pre-season game against the Victoria Royals last month at Sandman Centre. The two teams will meet Friday for the first time this regular season.

The Kamloops Blazers will be looking to get back on the right side of .500 on Friday when they host the slumping Victoria Royals at Sandman Centre.

The Blazers are 1-1 on the young season, having dropped their home opener to the Portland Winterhawks on Sept. 23 and then skating to a 4-2 road win over the Spokane Chiefs last Friday.

The club is still without a number of core players, including Logan Stankoven and Fraser Minten, who are away at NHL camps in Dallas and Toronto, respectively.

The Royals come into Friday’s game winless in five so far this season. Their most recent loss came in Kelowna on Wednesday, where they were blanked 3-0 by the host Rockets.

The next Blazers victory will be head coach Shaun Clouston’s 500th WHL win.

The Blazers and Royals will play again at Sandman Centre on Saturday. Puck drop both nights is 7 p.m.