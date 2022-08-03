Kelowna Rockets return to a normal training camp regimen

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor/file

For the first time since 2019, the Kelowna Rockets will hold a complete training camp schedule.

The schedule will include a full rookie camp followed by a main camp.

The club held an abbreviated training camp prior to the shortened 2020-2021 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In advance of last season, the team held only a main camp.

Rookie camp will run from Sept. 1 to 3, with the five day main camp beginning Sept. 4.

A full roster for both will be released at a later date.

The Rockets open their five-game pre season schedule in Kamloops Sept. 9, before hosting the same Blazers the following night at Prospera Place.

They'll host Portland to kick off the regular season Saturday, Sept. 24.