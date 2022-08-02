Hay returns for third stint behind Blazers bench ahead of Memorial Cup season

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers

Don Hay is back home on Mark Recchi Way.

The winningest coach in WHL history, Hay has been hired as an associate coach for the Kamloops Blazers ahead of the club’s Memorial Cup season.

“We are thrilled to welcome Don back to the hockey club,” Blazers head coach and general manager Shaun Clouston said in a news release.

“Don has a wealth of knowledge and experience in our league. We believe he will be a positive contributor to our team as we continue to build on our recent success over the past few seasons.”

Hay was the Blazers head coach from 1992 to 1995. He was a part of each of the Blazers three Memorial Cup championships, and won a fourth with the Vancouver Giants.

A Kamloops native, Hay returned to the Blazers for a second stint as head coach between 2014 and 2018. He has been working in recent years as an associate coach with the Portland Winterhawks.

The Blazers have also extended Clouston’s contract. He has been at the club’s helm since 2019 and has put together a record of 107-39-6-1 over three seasons.

The Blazers will host the Memorial Cup next spring. The club has won three consecutive B.C. Division titles.