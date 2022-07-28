Kelowna Rocket forward Gabriel Szturc will skate for Czechia at the World Junior championship

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor/file Gabriel Szturc (l)

The Kelowna Rockets will be represented at the World Junior Hockey Championship after all.

Forward Gabriel Szturc has been added to the Czechia roster for the 2022 event which runs from August 9 to 20 in Edmonton.

The 2022 championship was cancelled back in December after at least three teams had contracted COVID-19.

Teammate Pavel Novak was part of the original Czechia roster in December, however, he has stepped away from the game while he undergoes cancer treatment.

Szturc is one of 14 forwards named to the Czechia team.

Rosters for most, if not all, of the teams competing will be different from what they were eight months ago.

A number of players named to their respective teams back in December have since been drafted into the NHL, and are still deciding whether they will suit up for their country, or prepare for their first NHL training camp.