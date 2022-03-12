Kamloops Blazers edged Kelowna 4-3 in a 12-round shootout Saturday

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

The longest shootout in Kelowna Rockets history is one they won't hold fond memories of.

Drew Englot ended the festivities in the 12th round of the shootout Saturday as the visiting Kamloops Blazers skated out of Prospera Place with a 4-3 victory.

Englot, acquired from Regina at the trade deadline, picked the top corner on Talyn Boyko's glove side.

The teams traded miss for miss and goal for goal during the shootout. With the Rockets shooting first, Jake Lee was the first to beat Dylan Garand in the fifth round,only to see Matthew Seminoff match him.

Gabriel Szturc again gave the Rockets a chance to win it,scoring in the top of the seventh, but Quinn Schmiemann again extended it beating Boyko to the glove side.

The Rockets had to battle back to snag the single point. Trailing by two with less than seven minutes left, the Rockets scored goals 54 seconds apart to tie it and force overtime.

Colton Dach pulled Kelowna to within one snapping a shot into a wide open net on a power play before Adam Kydd beat a screened Garand from the slot with six minutes to go.

The Rockets were chasing this one almost from the outset after Daylen Kuefler deflected home a pair of point shots on Kamloops power plays before the game was nine minutes old.

The goals came as the Rockets found themselves in penalty trouble from the opening whistle.

"It's been like that for the last two nights," said head coach Kris Mallette after the Rockets found themselves shorthanded 14 times during the two meetings with the Blazers.

"A lot of them are warranted, whether it's fatigue or panic.It's pretty tough to get into a rhythm when in the first period alone you're killing five penalties."

Special teams were the order of the day Saturday as the teams combined for 15 power play chances.

Andrew Cristall got the Rockets on the board 14 minutes into the second on Kelowna's third man advantage of the night. Dach did most of the work, driving toward the net and engaging two defencemen before sliding the puck to Kydd in the slot.

Kydd lost the handle, but the puck slide across the front of the net to Cristall to roofed his 21st of the season.

Kuefler completed the hat trick with another power play marker, backhanding the puck past Boyko during a wild scramble around the Kelowna net.

"There is a belief within that room,"said Mallette of the Rockets comeback.

"I just would have loved to have had the opportunity to play a whole game with maybe two or three penalties here and there. Granted, they took seven as well.

"They scored more special teams than we did...we had some good looks, and they sacrificed a lot. It seems theirs found their way in."

Mallette said he was happy the team was able to salvage the single point, but disappointed at the lack of discipline.

Saturday's game was played before the largest, and loudest crowd of the season, 4,586 at Prospera Place.

It was an atmosphere Cristall has been waiting nearly two seasons for.

"It was an unbelievable atmosphere out there. This is one of the reasons you come to Kelowna," said Cristall.

"It's such a great fan base, and they really helped us in the third period to get some momentum, and tie the game eventually."

The overtime loss, coupled with last nights loss in Kamloops pulls the Blazers 11 points clear of the Rockets in the BC Division.

The two teams won't have long to renew acquaintances. They'll hook up again in another home-and-home next weekend, Friday back to Prospera Place and Saturday at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops.