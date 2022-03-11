Kamloops strike is a three week showdown to determine first place in the BC Division

Photo: Allen Douglas

The Kamloops Blazers got a leg up in their battle with the Kelowna Rockets for top spot in the Western Hockey League's BC Division.

In the first of six head-to-head meetings over the next three weekends between the fierce rivals, it was the Blazers who drew first blood on home ice.

Logan Stankoven scored twice, including the eventual game winner Friday leading the Blazers to a 4-2 victory over the Rockets at the Sandman Centre.

The win moved the Blazers 10 points clear of the second place Rockets, although they have played three more games.

Andrew Cristall got the Rockets on the board first with the 20th of his rookie campaign, banging home a rebound past Dylan Garand.

Connor Levis tied it four minutes later then, off a turnover, Stankoven fired home his first of two, turning, and beating Talyn Boyko to the top corner.

After a scoreless second, Stankoven picked the pocket of a Kelowna defenceman, turned the other way and beat Boyko two minutes into the third.

Adam Kydd got that one back, beating Garand five hole after stealing the puck at the Kelowna blueline and racing all alone the length of the ice.

Drew Englot iced it midway through the third.

Bad blood spilled over as Tyson Feist and Quinn Schmiemann dropped the gloves after the final buzzer sounded.

The Blazers were also assessed a minor penalty after someone left the players bench during the fracas.

Garand turned aside 24 shots to earn the win in his return to the lineup after missing nearly a month with a lower body injury.

Neither team had much success on the power play with the Blazers going 0-6 while the Rockets were held at bay on their two opportunities.

The two teams will do battle again Saturday at Prospera Place.

the Rockets have won seven of the nine meetings between the two teams this season, however, the Blazers have now won the last two.