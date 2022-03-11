Kelowna Rockets will promote positive mental health during Saturday's game at Prospera Place

Photo: Contributed

More than hockey will be on the agenda Saturday night at Prospera Place.

The Kelowna Rockets, in conjunction with the Canadian Mental Health Association and Remax, will host WHL Talk Today, to promote positive mental health.

Fans attending Saturday's game with the Kamloops Blazers, will have the opportunity to learn more about the resources available through the CMHA designed to breakdown the stigma surrounding mental health.

Since 2016, the WHL and its teams have partnered with CMHA branches across Western Canada to provide mental health education and support to all players, coaches, parents, billets, and team staff across the league.

This program has become a valuable platform for CMHA branches, teams, and individual players to encourage open discussion about mental health within the hockey community and broader public.

WHL Alumni Kelly Hrudey serves as the celebrity spokesperson for this season's RE/MAX Presents: WHL Talk Today Game Nights.

"Raising awareness about mental health is something that is important to me and my family," Hrudey said.

"Help us break down the barriers when it comes to the stigma around mental health."

Fans at the game Saturday will have a chance to bid on silent auction items with proceeds going to the CMHA, and learn about mental health through a CMHA-run kiosk.