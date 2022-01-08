Kelowna Rockets look to salvage one game with the Portland Winterhawks

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

The Kelowna Rockets will look to do something Saturday they haven't done yet this season.

Beat the Portland Winterhawks.

The cross-border rivals will meet for the fourth and final time tonight at Prospera Place.

In their three previous meetings, the Rockets found themselves in a big hole early. They clawed their way back from 4-2 and 5-1 deficits to force a shootout in their first two meetings, only to fall in a shootout.

The last time they faced each other, Portland built a 4-0 lead just past the midway point of the first in a 4-2 victory.

Needless to say, a better start is on the top of coach Kris Mallette's wish list.

The Rockets come into Saturday's game securing points in their last five games, including four straight wins before last Sunday's overtime loss in Vancouver.

The Winterhawks have won four straight and eight of their last nine.

Saturday will mark Adam Kydd's debut in a Rockets uniform.

Kydd was acquired earlier this week from the Calgary Hitmen in a deal that sent Steel Quiring the other way.

With capacity capped at 50 per cent, limited single-game tickets remain for the game. They're available from Select Your Tickets.

With 15 of the league's 22 teams in COVID-19 protocols, only three of 23 scheduled games this weekend are being played.