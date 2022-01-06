Games involving Kelowna Rockets and Kamloops Blazers have been postponed

Photo: Contributed

COVID-19 protocols have forced weekend games involving both the Kelowna Rockets and Kamloops Blazers to be postponed.

The league announced Friday's game between the Rockets and Vancouver Giants has been postponed as have two games involving the Blazers, Friday versus Portland and Saturday against the Giants.

The postponements come after multiple players and staff within the Giants organization entered the league's COVID-19 protocols.

Members of the organization have either tested positive for COVID or are experiencing symptoms.

As of today, no Rocket players or staff have tested positive.

The Rockets game against the Portland Winterhawks Saturday at Prospera Place will go ahead as scheduled.

Ticket holders in both Kelowna and Kamloops are asked to keep their tickets for the postponed game. They will be valid for the rescheduled game.

"The WHL is working in consultation with the WHL Chief Medical Officer regarding the players and staff entered into WHL COVID-19 protocols," the league stated in a news release.

"Additional test results are pending and further information will be provided when it is available."