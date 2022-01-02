Vancouver Giants edge Kelowna Rockets 4-3 in overtime

Photo: Rob Wilton/Vancouver Giants

The Kelowna Rockets winning streak has ended at five.

Zach Ostapchuk scored 30 seconds into overtime Sunday, leading the Vancouver Giants to a 4-3 victory over the Rockets.

The winning goal came just seconds after Kelowna defenceman Jake Lee rang a potential game-winner off the post.

The Rockets held one goal leads on two separate occasions during the opening period on a pair of goals from Czech rookie Gabriel Szturc.

He opened the scoring 79 seconds into the game, banging home a centering pass from Tyson Feist.

With the score tied at one, Szturc muscled his way to the front of the net off the right wing. Jesper Vikman made the initial save but forward Ethan Semeniuk inadvertently knocked the rebound into his own net.

The Giants dominated much of the second period, outshooting the Rockets 13-3 and outscoring them 2-0.

Kaden Kohle with the tying goal and Ty Thorpe with the go ahead marker with less than two minutes left in the period gave the giants their first lead of the night.

Colton Dach forced overtime with his 13th just seven seconds into the Rockets first power play of the night.

The Rockets went 1-2 with the man advantage while the Giants were held off the scoresheet on their only opportunity.

The Giants outshot Kelowna 34-23, including 4-0 during the brief overtime.

The single point moves the Rockets to within five points of BC Division-leading Kamloops.

Kelowna head back home to host Vancouver Friday and Portland Saturday before a stretch of four games in five nights the following week.