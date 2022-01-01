Jake Lee had a four-point night leading the Rockets past Victoria Saturday

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

A dominating third period was all the Kelowna Rockets needed to push their winning streak to five games.

The Rockets peppered Tyler Palmer with 18 shots and scored three unanswered goals over the final 20 minutes in beating the visiting Victoria Royals 5-2 Saturday at Prospera Place.

"Two periods of ho-hum hockey and in the third, we picked it up,"said Rockets head coach Kris Mallette of Saturday's effort.

"In the first and second, everything they got was a direct result of an interesting decision to say the least that we made."

Following as scoreless first, the Rockets on two occasions took a one-goal lead only to see the Royals come back and tie it.

But in the third, it was all Rockets.

Jake Lee on a wraparound scored what proved to be the game winner 11 minutes into the third. It was his career-high seventh of the season.

Max Graham, on a feed from Pavel Novak gave the Rockets some insurance before Lee sealed it with an empty net goal.

Lee also had a pair of assists to go with his two goals, tying a career high for points in a single game.

Mark Liwiski and Jake Poole also scored for the Rockets.

Novak, back from the cancelled World Junior tournament and Colton Dach, seeing his first action since the Christmas break, each chipped in with a pair of assists.

Bailey Peach scored both goals for the Royals. Peach has been involved in the last 11 Royals goals, scoring seven times and adding four assists over that span.

The Rockets, who remain six points in back of Interior Division leading Kamloops, travel to Vancouver Sunday to face the Giants.

They're back home to host Vancouver and Portland next Friday and Saturday respectively.