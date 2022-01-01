Spencer's four helpers lead Blazers to 7-1 win over Prince George

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers Tye Spencer (10) had four assists Saturday as the Kamloops Blazers, shown here in a Nov. 12 win at Sandman Centre, beat the visiting Prince George Cougars 7-1.

Tye Spencer had four assists on Saturday and Dylan Sydor scored twice as the Kamloops Blazers won their second straight, a 7-1 victory over the visiting Prince George Cougars at Sandman Centre.

Sydor, Mats Lindgren, Fraser Minten, Kaden Hammell, Connor Levis and Luke Corte — his first in the WHL — were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Hudson Thornton scored the lone Prince George goal, an unassisted marker at 4:46 of the third period.

Dylan Garand made 15 saves on just 16 Cougars shots for the win in goal. Tyler Brennan took the loss in net for Prince George, stopping 15 of 21 shots. Ty Young made seven saves on eight shots in relief.

Spencer’s big night Saturday was his first multi-point outing in the WHL.

The win moves the Blazers to 21-9-1-0 on the season, good for first place in the WHL’s B.C. Division, eight points up on the second-place Kelowna Rockets (16-9-0-3), who won 5-2 on home ice Saturday over the Victoria Royals (12-14-4-0).

The Blazers will play twice at Sandman Centre next weekend, hosting the Portland Winterhawks (16-11-3-1) on Friday and the Vancouver Giants (14-16-1-0) on Saturday before embarking on a three-game U.S. Division road trip.