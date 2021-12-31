Big night for Bankier as Blazers snap losing skid in Prince George

Photo: Kristen Ostrowski/Everett Silvertips The Kamloops Blazers, shown here celebrating a win in Everett in November, earned a 4-3 shootout win over the Cougars in Prince George on Friday.

Caedan Bankier had three assists and scored once in the shootout as the Kamloops Blazers got back in the win column on Friday with a big victory over the Cougars in Prince George.

Quinn Schmiemann, Matthew Seminoff and Dylan Kuefler scored for the Blazers, who jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period. Carlin Dezainde, Koen Ziemmer and Riley Heldt, who tied the game late in the third period, were the goal scorers for Prince George.

Bankier and Fraser Minten scored for the Blazers in the shootout.

Dylan Garand stopped 30 of 33 Prince George shots in his return to the Kamloops crease, his first game back from Team Canada at the scuttled World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also perfect on two Prince George attempts in the shootout.

Prince George goalie Tyler Brennan made 32 saves on 35 Blazers shots in the loss.

The Blazers were losers of four straight heading into Friday’s game at CN Centre, three of them to the Kelowna Rockets. They remain alone atop the WHL’s B.C. Division standings with a 20-9-1-0 record, eight points up on the second-place Rockets (15-9-0-3)

Friday’s tilt was the first in a home-and-home for the Blazers and the Cougars (13-16-1-1), who will meet at Sandman Centre on Saturday. The Blazers will host the Portland Winterhawks (15-11-3-1) on Jan. 7 and the Vancouver Giants (14-16-1-0) on Jan. 8 before embarking on a three-game U.S. Division road trip.