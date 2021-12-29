Kelowna's dominance of the Kamloops Blazers continued Wednesday

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor Steel Quiring scores on a breakaway Wednesday.

Make it six for six.

The Kelowna Rockets continue to have the Kamloops Blazers number this season, winning their sixth in a row over their BC Division rival Wednesday

Andrew Cristall, Mark Liwiski and Jake Poole each had a goal and an assist in pacing the Rockets to a 6-2 victory before 3,400 fans at Prospera Place.

Cristall, the overtime hero in Kamloops one night earlier got Kelowna on the board with time winding down in the first.

He positioned himself at the edge of the crease and buried a rebound with just 10.5 seconds left in the first.

Cristall did all the work on the 2-0 goal, spinning around deep in the Kamloops end and throwing a blind backhand which Liwiski tipped past Dylan Ernst.

Nick McCarry got the Blazers on the board with under four seconds left in the second, but Poole restored the two-goal lead just 47 seconds into the third.

Steel Quiring on a breakaway, Gabriel Szturc and Tyson Feist on a late power play closed out the scoring for the Rockets.

Daylen Kueffer also scored late for the Blazers.

Talyn Boyko turned aside 35 shots earn the victory, as the Rockets moved to within six points of the division-leading Blazers.

The Rockets hold two games in hand.

Kelowna, winners of four in a row, ring in the new year Saturday when the Victoria Royals come to town. They closeout a busy weekend Sunday in Vancouver.