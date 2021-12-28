Rockets score buzzer beater to come back and beat Blazers

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers The Kelowna Rockets came from behind on Tuesday at Sandman Centre, scoring a game-tying goal in the dying seconds of the third period before finishing off the Kamloops Blazers in overtime. This photo was taken during a preseason game in September.

The Kamloops Blazers still can’t solve the Kelowna Rockets.

The Rockets came from behind on Tuesday at Sandman Centre, scoring a game-tying goal in the dying seconds of the third period before finishing off the Blazers in overtime.

Quinn Schmiemann opened the scoring for the home team at 11:14 of the first period.

That was it for offence until Kelowna’s Mark Liwiski beat Dylan Ernst with 9.8 seconds remaining in the third period to force extra time.

Andrew Cristall scored at 2:23 of overtime to seal the win for the Rockets — their fifth victory over the Blazers this season in as many tries.

Kelowna goalie Talyn Boyko stopped 38 of 39 Kamloops shots in the win. Ernst made 28 saves on 30 Kelowna shots.

The Rockets move to 14-9-0-3 on the season while the Blazers fall to 19-8-1-0, good for first place in the WHL’s B.C. Division.

Tuesday’s game was the first in a home-and-home. The two teams will play Wednesday at Prospera Place.

The Blazers are without two of their best players — forward Logan Stankoven and goaltender Dylan Garand, who are representing Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championship in Alberta. Stankoven scored a goal in Tuesday’s win over Austria while Garand, Canada’s No. 1 goalie, had the afternoon off.