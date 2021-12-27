Rockets, Blazers returns from holiday break for home-and-home

Photo: Kelowna Rockets

The Kelowna Rockets will open their post-holiday break schedule on Tuesday with a home-and-home series against the Kamloops Blazers.

The Rockets will face off against the Blazers at the Sandman Centre at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, before returning to Prospera Place on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.

Kelowna and Kamloops played their final game against each other prior to the holiday break back on December 18 at Prospera Place. The Rockets picked up a 7-4 win over the Blazers, moving to 13-9-0-3 on the season.

Kelowna announced today that they have signed Jari Kykkanen to a WHL Standard Player Agreement. The Rockets drafted the six-foot-three, 185-pound netminder in the sixth round at the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft. He has joined the team in Kelowna.

The Rockets will be without Pavel Novak who is away at the 2022 World Junior Championship. Blazers leading scorer Logan Stankoven and netminder Dylan Garand are competing for Canada, Marko Satcha is playing for Slovakia.