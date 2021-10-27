Single game tickets for the next four Kelowna Rockets home dates will be available Thursday

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

Single-game tickets for the next four Kelowna Rockets home games will be made available to the general public Thursday morning.

Tickets for games against Victoria (Saturday), Vancouver (Nov. 3), Portland (Nov. 5) and Prince George (Nov. 6) will go on sale at 10 a.m. through Select Your Tickets at Prospera Place or online.

Single-game tickets are being made in small batches as the team and league await word on the complete reopening of the arena for fans.

Current health orders imposed by Interior Health allow for only 50 per cent capacity at all home games.

That order is expected to be revisited in the coming days.

All fans must show proof of full vaccination and wear a mask while in Prospera Place.

Tickets made available for the home opener went quickly.