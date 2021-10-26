WHL commissioner asks IH for exemption from capacity limits

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers The Kamloops Blazers and Kelowna Rockets competing in pre-season WHL action at Sandman Centre in Kamloops last month.

The commissioner of the Western Hockey League has asked Interior Health for an exemption that would allow teams in Kamloops and Kelowna to do away with 50 per cent capacity limits.

WHL commissioner Ron Robison sent a letter to IH on Monday, Kelowna Rockets owner Bruce Hamilton confirmed to Castanet.

The letter asked IH to allow the Rockets and the Kamloops Blazers to operate exempt from the region’s 50-per-cent capacity limit, citing the financial implications for the clubs having to limit ticket sales.

News of the letter was first reported by Kamloops This Week.

“Both teams, under normal circumstances, draw near capacity attendance for all of their home games and to continue limiting capacity will severely impact ticket sales and other team revenues,” the newspaper quoted Robison as saying in the letter.

“Given the preventative measures we have taken, combined with the public health guidelines currently in place in the province of B.C., we believe that WHL games in Kamloops and Kelowna represent no significant risk to the Interior public health system.”

Fans attending games would still have to abide by B.C.’s vaccine card system. The WHL also has its own pandemic protocols in place, including a full vaccine requirement for all players and team staff.

According to KTW, Robison said in the letter that the matter is “urgent” and provided a number at which he can be reached at any time.

Both the Blazers and the Rockets are slated to play home games this weekend.