The Vancouver Giants shut down the Kelowna Rockets 2-0 Saturday

Photo: Rob Wilton

The Kelowna Rockets modest two-game winning streak came to an end in Langley Saturday.

Jesper Vikman turned away 23 shots leading the Vancouver Giants past the Rockets 2-0.

It was his second shutout of the season.

Scoreless after one, the Giants finally broke through 8:26 into the second with Justin Leis beat Colby Knight in the Kelowna net.

Despite needing a goal to get back into the game, it was the Giants who had the better of the play in the third.

They were finally rewarded when Ty Thorpe pounced on a rebound to give the home side some insurance.

Knight, making his second straight start since being acquired just after the season started, turned aside 27 shots in suffering his first defeat of the season.

Kelowna was held off the board on all three of their power plays, including one with the game still 1-0 early in the third.

The Giants were unable to score on their five chances with the man advantage.

The two teams hook up again next Friday in Langley.

The Rockets next home game is Saturday when they host the Victoria Royals.