Stankoven, Schmiemann each score twice in big Blazers win

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers Logan Stankoven celebrates a first-period goal on Friday at Sandman Centre ? one of three in a 48-second span to put the Blazers up 3-0 over the visiting Vancouver Giants. The Giants made a game of it late, but Kamloops held on for a 7-4 win ? moving the Blue and Orange to 6-1 on the season, good for first in the WHL's B.C. Division.

Logan Stankoven and Quinn Schmiemann each scored twice Friday at Sandman Centre, pacing the red-hot Kamloops Blazers in a 7-4 win over the Vancouver Giants.

Marko Stacha, Josh Pillar and Fraser Minten scored the other Kamloops goals. Ty Thorpe, Adam Hall, Nicco Camazzola and Fabian Lysell scored for Vancouver.

The Blazers took a big lead in the first period, with Schmiemann, Stankoven and Stacha converting in a 48-second span to put the home team up 3-0.

Vancouver made a game of it late, though, getting as close as 6-4 in the third period before Stankoven iced it with an empty-netter.

Dylan Garand stopped 23 Vancouver shots to earn the win in front of an announced crowd of 2,957. Will Gurski made 21 saves in the loss.

The win moves Kamloops to 6-1 on the young season, good for first in the WHL’s B.C. Division.

The Blazers, who last played last Saturday against the same Giants in Langley, won’t be back in action until next Friday, Oct. 29, when the Victoria Royals visit Sandman Centre.