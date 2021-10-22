Kelowna Rockets have traded 19-year-old forward Ethan Ernst

Photo: Marissa Baecker

The Kelowna Rockets completed a minor deal Friday.

The Rockets traded 19-year-old forward Ethan Ernst to the Tri-City Americans in exchange for a 2022 seventh round bantam draft pick.

Ernst was a healthy scratch in two of the Rockets first three games.

He played just two games during the pandemic-shortened season in the spring after undergoing surgery to repair a scaphoid fracture in late March.

In 123 games over four seasons, Ernst had seven goals and 18 assists.

“We wish Ethan all the best in Tri-Cities," said Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton.

"I believe he will flourish with a fresh start. We never saw the real Ethan Ernst due to his injuries, so it is my hope that he does well.”

Ernst was originally selected in the third round of the 2017 draft.

The Rockets have just one game scheduled this weekend, a road game against the Vancouver Giants.

Kelowna travel to Vancouver again next Friday before hosting the Victoria Royals Saturday.