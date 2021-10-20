Blazers skaters ranked on scouting list, team cracks CHL Top 10

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers Blazers forward Fraser Minten scores a goal in preseason action against the Kelowna Rockets earlier this fall. Minten was one of three Blazers listed this week on NHL Central Scouting's latest prospect ranking.

It’s been a good week so far on Mark Recchi Way.

The Kamloops Blazers on Tuesday had three players named to NHL Central Scouting’s watch list, and on Wednesday the Blue and Orange were included for the first time this season in the CHL Top 10 — placing sixth nationally, with only two WHL teams higher.

Forward Fraser Minten and defenceman Mats Lindgren were named “B” prospects on the NHL Central Scouting list, while forward Matthew Seminoff was rated a “C” prospect.

The Blazers, who sit atop the WHL’s B.C. Division at 5-1, jump up to sixth on the Top 10 list after an honourable mention last week.

Only the Winnipeg Ice, at No. 2, and the Edmonton Oil Kings, in the fourth spot, are higher among WHL teams.

The QMJHL’s Quebec Remparts are the top-ranked team this week in the CHL.

The Blazers will be in action on Friday, hosting the Vancouver Giants at Sandman Centre. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m.