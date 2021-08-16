Western Hockey league adopts mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for players and staff

Photo: Taylor Rocca

The Kelowna Rockets, Kamloops Blazers and the rest of the Western Hockey League have adopted a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for the upcoming season.

A news release from the WHL indicates, "effective immediately, all WHL roster players, hockey operations staff and other team and WHL office personnel along with officials must be fully vaccinated with a Health Canada approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the start of the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season."

The WHL Regular Season is scheduled to begin Friday, October 1, 2021.

The new regulations will apply not only to players but all hockey operations staff.

“The health and safety of our players and staff continues to be the number one priority for the WHL,” stated WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “The policy is designed to further protect our players and staff in the WHL from the potential risk of exposure to COVID-19.”

“With travel restrictions currently in place with the Canada / U.S. border as well as the province of Manitoba, it is important all players and staff are fully vaccinated in order to be eligible to play a full season in the WHL,” Robison added.

The WHL has also strongly recommended to each of its member clubs that players reside in billet households in which all eligible individuals are fully vaccinated.