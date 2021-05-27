Three players from Kamloops Blazers rank in NHL Central Scouting's pre-draft list

Photo: Kamloops Blazers Kamloops Blazers Forward Josh Pillar.

Three forwards for the Kamloops Blazers made the NHL Central Scouting rankings.

Assistant captain Logan Stankoven is ranked at 31, Caedan Bankier at 102, and Josh Pillar at 166 among North American skaters.

Stankoven, a Kamloops product, scored seven goals and added three assists in the six WHL games he played this season, and won a gold medal for Canada at the Under-18 World Championship earlier this month in Texas.

Bankier was third in team scoring, with 11 goals and 12 assists for 23 points in his 22-game season this year.

Saskatchewan’s Josh Pillar lead the pack in team scoring. In his 22 game s played this season, Pillar scored 11 goals and added 18 assists for 29 points.

The 2021 NHL Draft is scheduled to take place on July 23 and July 24.