Matt Bardsley announces he's leaving Kamloops Blazers after three years as GM

Photo: Castanet Staff Matt Bardsley (left) and Kamloops Blazers co-owner Shane Doan in 2018, when Bardsley was unveiled as the team's new general manager.

Fresh off back-to-back WHL B.C. Division titles, Kamloops Blazers general manager Matt Bardsley announced his surprise resignation from the club on Tuesday, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions limiting his ability to see family in the U.S.

“This was a very difficult decision for me and my wife, but one we needed to make for our young children,” he said.

“When we moved here in 2018, we planned on making this air home for many years. Unfortunately, because of COVID-19, it has restricted our ability to see our family as they reside in the United States.”

Bardsley, who is American, was named Blazers GM on June 1, 2018. Under his leadership, the club compiled a record of 87-54-9-3 over three seasons. Bardsley was named the WHL’s Western Conference executive of the year for the 2019-2020 season.

“I am so proud of what our team has accomplished during my three seasons here in Kamloops,” Bardsley said.

“I am disappointed to have to leave this special group of players, coaches and staff, but feel confident they will continue to achieve great success individually and as a team going forward.”

Don Moores, Blazers team president, said the club wishes Bardsley and his family well.

“We appreciated having Matt and his family move to another country and be part of the Blazers family,” he said.

“While we are saddened with his decision, we respect the difficulty Matt and Stacy [his wife] have had dealing with the challenges of the pandemic and their inability to see their families, who reside in the Portland area. We wish Matt and his young family all the best in the future.”

The team said Bardsley will transition out of his role in the coming weeks.