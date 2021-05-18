Pillar, Garand recognized by WHL for play in final week of bubble season

Photo: WHL

The strange, pandemic-shortened Western Hockey League bubble season is over, but two Kamloops Blazers are still collecting accolades.

Blazers forward Josh Pillar and goaltender Dylan Garand picked up player of the week honours on Monday.

Pillar was named the WHL’s Player of the Week for the final week of the season, while Garand was named Goaltender of the week.

Pillar managed six points in two games during the last week of the year. Garand’s shutout in the season finale — a 4-0 win over Prince George last Wednesday.

Four Blazers were also named Monday to the WHL’s B.C. Team of the Week — Pillar, Garand, forward Connor Levis and rookie blue liner Mats Lindgren.

The Blazers won their second-consecutive B.C. Division title, losing just four times in 22 games in the Kamloops-Kelowna bubble.