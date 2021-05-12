Shutout win over Prince George an exclamation point on successful bubble season for Kamloops Blazers

Photo: Tricia Mercuri/Kamloops Blazers The Kamloops Blazers celebrated their WHL B.C. Division championship following a 4-0 win Wednesday over the Prince George Cougars.

Four different players scored Wednesday as the Kamloops Blazers closed out their strange, pandemic-shortened bubble WHL season with a 4-0 win over the Prince George Cougars in an empty Sandman Centre.

The Blazers celebrated after the game at centre ice with a trophy recognizing their second consecutive B.C. Division championship.

Josh Pillar, Logan Bairos, Ethan Braidwood and Orrin Centazzo had goals and Dylan Garand was perfect on 28 Prince George shots. Bairos’ goal was his first in the WHL.

The game marked the end of the junior hockey road for Kamloops’ three graduating 20 year olds — Montana Onyebuchi, Sean Strange and Orrin Centazzo.

Team captain Connor Zary, a first-round draft pick of the Calgary Flames last fall, is expected to move on next season to the professional ranks. He was not in the line up on Wednesday, but was suited up and on the ice post-game celebrating with his teammates.