Kamloops offence explodes for 10 against Kelowna Rockets

Photo: Paige Bednorz

It's just as well fans weren't allowed inside Prospera Place Monday, because they wouldn't have liked what they saw.

The Kamloops Blazers rolled into town and hung a double-digit licking on the Kelowna Rockets - a 10-2 thumping - the worst defeat of the shortened season for the Rockets.

The Blazers only led 2-0 after the opening 20 minutes, but poured it on over the final 40, scoring four in the second and four more in the third.

"it seemed like every pass they made was tape-to-tape, they were skating with a lot of speed, we seemed a little disconnected to say the least," said head coach Kirs Mallette during the post game show.

"There was no puck support. We were just watching, a lot. And, obviously their power play had a hay day."

The Blazers scored five of their 10 with the man advantage, the second time in the four meetings Kamloops torched the Rockets for five power play goals.

In fact, over the four games during the abbreviated season, Kamloops connected for 12 goals on 21 chances with the man advantage.

Connor Levis paced the Blazers offensively with three goals, his second hat trick against the Rockets. He also added a pair of assists.

Matthew Seminoff scored twice while Fraser Minten added a goal and four assists and Caedan Bankier chipped in with a goal and two assists.

Alex Swetlikoff and Dillon Hamaliuk scored the lone goals for the Rockets early in the third period.

The Rockets will close out the abbreviated season Wednesday when they host the Victoria Royals.