Four Kamloops Blazers named to WHL's B.C. Division hub team of the week

Photo: WHL

Four of the six players named to the most recent WHL B.C. Team of the Week are Kamloops Blazers.

Forwards Matthew Seminoff and Fraser Minten and defencemen Mats Lindgren and Quinn Schmiemann were announced on Monday as members of the B.C. Division hub’s team of the week.

Sminoff and Minten each put up five points in three games played last week, while Lindgren and Schmiemann each managed three assists.

Also named to the weekly hub team on Monday were Victoria forward Tarun Fizer and Prince George goalie Taylor Gauthier.

This week is the last week of play in the WHL’s B.C. Division, which the Blazers clinched on Saturday with a 3-1 win over Vancouver.