The Kelowna Rockets held on for a hard fought 2-1 win over Prince George Sunday

Photo: Allen Douglas David Kope scores the game winner Sunday

The Kelowna Rockets got off to a great start, then rode the hot hand of goaltender Cole Schwebius in a 2-1 victory Sunday over the Prince George Cougars.

The win snapped the Rockets three-game winless streak, and avenged a 2-1 loss to the Cougars earlier in the week.

Kelowna did all of its damaged offensively in the first.

Alex Swetlikoff got them on the board midway through the first on a power play.

Swetlikoff took a pass from Sean Comrie in the right circle and beat Taylor Gauthier with a shot up high.

David Kope doubled the lead four minutes later converting a give-and-go with Trevor Wong.

Wong now shares the team points lead with Kope, both with 15 through the first 14 games.

Schwebius, who stopped 30 shots on the night held the Rockets in the rest of the night.

"Cole Schwebius was dialed in from puck drop today which was fantastic," said head coach Kris Mallette on the post-game show.

"I commend our group though, for the first period I thought we competed a lot harder and were able to capitalize on our chances."

But, he said there are still things to work on. The Cougars are a team that doesn't quit, and Mallette says the came at the Rockets over the final 40 minutes.

The Rockets also found themselves in penalty trouble in the second period, but again Schwebius stood tall as the team killed off all four power plays in the second.

The lone Prince George goal did come with the Rockets short handed when Majid Kaddoura beat Schwebius.

The Rockets, 9-4-1-0, will close out the abbreviated schedule with games against Kamloops Monday and Victoria Wednesday.