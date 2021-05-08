Garand stands tall as Blazers clinch WHL B.C. Division with win over Vancouver

Photo: Kamloops Blazers Dylan Sydor was one of three Kamloops Blazers goal scorers on Saturday in a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Giants at Sandman Centre. The victory clinched a second straight WHL B.C. Division title for the Blazers.

The Kamloops Blazers clinched their second consecutive WHL B.C. Division title on Saturday with a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Giants inside an empty Sandman Centre.

Kamloops goaltender Dylan Garand made 20 saves on 21 Vancouver shots in the win.

Fraser Minten, Dylan Sydor and Caedan Bankier were the goal scorers for the Blazers, while Justin Sourdif tallied the lone Vancouver goal.

The win lifted the Blazers record to 16-4 on the season and sealed a second straight division title.

Kamloops has two games remaining on the season — against the Rockets in Kelowna on Monday and at home to Prince George on Wednesday.