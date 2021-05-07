Vancouver Giants scored five special teams goals in a 6-2 drubbing of the Kelowna Rockets

Photo: Allen Douglas

Special teams let the Kelowna Rockets down Friday.

The Rockets surrendered three power play goals and a pair of shorthanded markers in a 6-2 defeat at the hands of the Vancouver Giants.

The two shorthanded goals were the eighth and ninth the Rockets have surrendered over just 13 games during the abbreviated season.

While their own power play let them down, it was back-to-back power play goals 34 seconds apart midway through the second that turned what was a tight game Vancouver's way.

Tristen Nielsen led the way with two goals and a pair of helpers, while Justin Sourdif added two goals and an assist.

Tanner Brown and Adam Hall each scored once.

Steel Quiring and Kaedan Korczak replied for the Rockets who trailed 1-0 after one and 5-1 after 40 minutes.

Roman Basran started, but was pulled after allowing five goals on 21 shots. Cole Schwebius allowed the final goal.

The Rockets are now winless in three.

They'll close out the abbreviated season with three games over the next five days.

They'll play Prince George in Kamloops Sunday, host Kamloops Monday and Victoria Wednesday.