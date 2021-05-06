Centazzo, Seminoff have big nights in 5-1 Blazers win over Victoria

Photo: Kamloops Blazers

Orrin Centazzo and Matthew Seminoff each scored twice on Thursday as the Kamloops Blazers skated to a 5-1 win over the host Victoria Royals inside an empty Prospera Place in Kelowna.

Caedan Bankier was the other Kamloops goal scorer in the game, the third consecutive win for the Blazers. Josh Pillar had three assists, while Quinn Schmiemann and Montana Onyebuchi each had two helpers.

Tarun Fizer was the lone goal scorer for Victoria.

In goal, Dylan Garand stopped 28 of 29 Victoria shots in the win. Adam Evanoff and Keegan Maddocks faced 16 shots each in net for the Royals; Evanoff made 12 saves while Maddocks managed 15.

Kamloops scored once on five power play opportunities, while Victoria was scoreless on its five chances with an extra man.

The win improves the Blazers record to 15-4 on the pandemic-shortened bubble season, good for first place in the WHL’s B.C. Division.

The league announced on Thursday that the division champion would be crowned based on winning percentage rather than record. The Blazer lead in that category, as well, sitting at .789 — ahead of the second-place Kelowna Rockets, at .708.

The Blazers have three games remaining in the season. They will host Vancouver on Saturday, visit the Rockets on Monday and close things out against Prince George on Wednesday.