Former Kelowna Rocket Kole Lind will make his NHL debut tonight

Kole Lind will step onto NHL ice for the first time tonight.

The former Kelowna Rocket, a second round pick of the Vancouver Canucks in 2017, makes his NHL debut when the Canucks face the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

Lind, who had eight points in eight games with Utica before breaking his nose, has been part of the Canucks taxi squad since they returned from a COVID-19 imposed shutdown nearly two weeks ago.

"Make no bones about it, I'm not putting Kole Lind in just so he can get a game under his belt, I'm putting him in because I feel he can help us win," head coach Travis Green said during Thursday's pre-game media availability.

"I hope he can give us a shot of energy.

Green said Lind looks more confident than the last time he saw him.

"He's got nice hands, he's creative in practice, he has a good shot."

After a slow start to his professional career, Lind broke out last season with 14 goals and 44 points in 61 games before COVID-19 shut down sports around the world last spring.

In 204 games with the Rockets over three plus seasons, Lind scored 83 goals and 224 points.

He's the third former Rocket to make his NHL debut this season, joining Cal Foote (Tampa) and Nolan Foote (New Jersey).

Both Foote brothers have also scored their first NHL goals this season.