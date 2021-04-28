Blazers win streak snapped after five; Prince George beats Kamloops 5-1

Photo: Kamloops Blazers The Kamloops Blazers lost 5-1 to the Prince George Cougars on Wednesday. This photo was taken during a game earlier this season.

The Kamloops Blazers fell behind early and did not have a comeback in them on Wednesday, dropping a 5-1 decision to the Prince George Cougars in an empty Sandman Centre.

While it was just their third loss of the season, Wednesday’s defeat was a costly one for the Blue and Orange, who lost leading scorer Connor Zary in the middle frame on a questionable hit by P.G.’s Jonny Hooker.

Tyler Upper, Ethan Samson, Keaton Dowhaniuk, Connor Bowie and Koehn Ziemmer scored for the Cougars, while Josh Pillar’s eighth goal of the year was all the offence Kamloops could muster.

Prince George goalie Taylor Gauthier stopped 37 of 38 Kamloops shots in the win, while Dylan Ernst made 29 saves on 34 shots for the Blazers.

The Cougars scored one power play goal on four chances, while Kamloops was one for two with the man advantage.

Zary did not return following the hit by Hooker in the second period. Hooker was assessed a minor penalty for charging.

Despite the loss, the Blazers remain comfortably alone atop the WHL B.C. Division bubble’s standings at 12-3 — three wins more than the second-place Vancouver Giants.

Kamloops will be back in action on Friday, when they are slated to take a bus ride to Kelowna for a 7 p.m. face off against the Rockets at Prospera Place.