Garand stops 38 in come-from-behind Blazers win over Vancouver

Photo: Tricia Mercuri/Kamloops Blazers Josh Pillar beats Vancouver Giants goalie Trent Miner in second-period WHL action Tuesday at Sandman Centre. The Blazers beat the Giants 2-1.

Josh Pillar scored twice Tuesday in a come-from-behind 2-1 win for the Kamloops Blazers over the Vancouver Giants in an empty Sandman Centre.

Tanner Brown opened the scoring for the Giants at 13:25 of the second period, beating Dylan Garand for his first goal of the season.

Pillar evened the score a minute later, then tallied the game-winner on the power play at 7:38 of the third period.

Connor Zary had two assists for the Blazers.

Vancouver goalie Trent Miner stopped 22 of 24 Kamloops shots in the loss. Garand made 38 saves on 39 Vancouver shots.

The Blazers sit atop the WHL B.C. Division bubble with a 12-2 record. They will be back in action on Wednesday, taking on the Prince George Cougars at Sandman Centre.