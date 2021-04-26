Zary, Garand named among best in WHL's B.C. Division bubble last week

Photo: Western Hockey League The WHL's B.C. Hub Team of the Week for the week ending on April 25 includes a pair of Kamloops Blazers ? forward Connor Zary and goaltender Dylan Garand.

Two Kamloops Blazers have been named to latest edition of the Western Hockey League’s B.C. Hub Team of the Week.

Forward Connor Zary and goaltender Dylan Garand are among the six honourees for the week ending April 25.

Zary, a 19-year-old from Saskatoon, tallied three goals and three assists for six points in four games on the week. He also had a +4 rating.

Garand had three wins in as many starts during the week, posting a goals-against average of 1.00 and a save percentage of .969.

Zary and Garand, both members of Canada’s World Junior team in January, are joined on the list by David Kope and Tyson Feist of the Kelowna Rockets and Justin Sourdif and Alex Kannok Leipert of the Vancouver Giants.

The Blazers, winners of four straight, sit atop the standings of the WHL’s B.C. Division bubble. The Blue and Orange will return to action on Tuesday, when they take on the second-place Giants at Sandman Centre.