First-place Blazers shut out Giants, extend lead in WHL's B.C. Division

Photo: Tricia Mercuri/Kamloops Blazers Kamloops Blazers forward Connor Zary beats Vancouver Giants goalie Trent Miner in third-period WHL action on Sunday at Sandman Centre. The Blazers beat the Giants 2-0.

Dylan Garand was perfect on 18 shots Sunday as the Kamloops Blazers increased their lead atop the WHL’s B.C. Division with a 2-0 win over the Vancouver Giants in an empty Sandman Centre.

Daylan Kuefler and Connor Zary scored for the Blazers. Josh Pillar assisted on both goals.

Vancouver goalie Trent Miner stopped 28 of 30 Kamloops shots in the loss.

The Blazers improve to 11-2 with the win and increases their B.C. Division bubble lead over the second-place Giants, who move to 9-5.

The teams will hit the ice for a rematch on Tuesday at Sandman Centre.