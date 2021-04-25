172602
169541
WHL  

First-place Blazers shut out Giants, extend lead in WHL's B.C. Division

Blazers blank Giants, 2-0

- | Story: 332048

Dylan Garand was perfect on 18 shots Sunday as the Kamloops Blazers increased their lead atop the WHL’s B.C. Division with a 2-0 win over the Vancouver Giants in an empty Sandman Centre.

Daylan Kuefler and Connor Zary scored for the Blazers. Josh Pillar assisted on both goals.

Vancouver goalie Trent Miner stopped 28 of 30 Kamloops shots in the loss.

The Blazers improve to 11-2 with the win and increases their B.C. Division bubble lead over the second-place Giants, who move to 9-5.

The teams will hit the ice for a rematch on Tuesday at Sandman Centre.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More WHL articles

171675