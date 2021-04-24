Kelowna Rockets storm back with two unanswered goals in the third to upset the Vancouver Giants

Photo: Paige Bednorz Mark Liwiski scored the game winning goal for the Rockets Saturday.

Kelowna Rockets head coach Kris Mallette agreed it wasn't pretty, but a win on back-to-back nights against a high-flying team deserves a little slack.

Saturday was one of those nights.

The Rockets could have folded after failing to score- or even generate much during back-to-back-to-back power plays - and surrendering a go ahead goal, but didn't.

They scraped and clawed and battled their way to a come-from-behind 4-3 victory on home ice against the Giants Saturday.

Trailing 3-2 heading into the third, the Rockets got the equalizer on an spectacular individual effort from Jake Lee and the winner on a hard working effort from Mark Liwiski off a faceoff in the offensive end.

Mallette said he set out a game plan for the third period and was pleased to see it executed well.

"To watch down the stretch and in the third period, the sacrifice that was made, the simplicity of our game was really nice to see," said Mallette.

"There could have been a lot of excuses for our group, but they were resilient. The coaching side of me is going to have to dissect it with not the finest comb. I'm not going to nit-pick, I think I've told you that before. "

This was a gutsy win for our group against a very, very good hockey club."

The Giants opened the scoring midway through the opening period when Alex Kannock Leipert tipped home a centering pass of as pretty three-way passing play.

Dillon Hamaliuk tied it on a Kelowna power play, tipping home Tyson Feist's point shot.

The Rockets had a chance to take control of the game in the second when they were handed three straight power plays, however, they managed to generate just one shot, and surrendered a shorthanded goal to boot.

Justin Sourdif broke up a play at the Vancouver blueline, then won the race for the pack in the Kelowna end. A nifty toe-drag and a a lethal shot from in tight broke the tie.

Kaedan Korczak got that one back moments later when his wrist shot off an offensive zone faceoff beat Trent Miner to the blocker side.

Sourdif restored the one-goal lead three minutes later, beating Cole Schwebius with a laser beam to the short side from the right faceoff circle.

Lee tied it two minutes into the third. The veteran defenceman stole the puck in the neutral zone, beat two defenders down the left wing, and beat Miner with a seeing-eye wrist shot from the bottom of the left circle.

Liwiski, who had points in all four games since the club returned from it's 14 day COVID quarantine, scored what proved to be the winner three minutes later.

Off a faceoff to the left of Miner, Liwiski was first to a loose puck in the circle off the draw, tapped it toward the net, followed the play, and banged home a pass from in tight.

"Koper (David Kope) and Swetty (Alex Swetlikoff) did a good job, so I just tied up. Koper tapped it right to my tape," said Liwiski.

"I saw a loose puck battle...and our goal all game was to win our one-on-one battles, and I stuck my rear end in front of him, and went low blocker."

Liwiski has five goals and two assists since the team returned to play.

Schwebius turned aside 24 shots to improve his record in the shortened season to 3-1.

The Rockets are 5-2 overall and 4-1 since their return, tied with Prince George for third in the BC Division, despite playing six fewer games.

The Rockets face Victoria Tuesday, Vancouver Thursday and Kamloops Friday, all at Prospera Place.