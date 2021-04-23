Seminoff leads first-place Blazers to 3-2 win over Victoria

Photo: Kamloops Blazers Kamloops Blazers forward Connor Zary beat Victoria Royals goalie Adam Evanoff at 12:57 of the third period on Friday to give the Blazers a 2-1 lead. Kamloops would go on to win 3-2.

Matthew Seminoff scored once and added an assist on Friday as the first-place Kamloops Blazers won their third straight, a 3-2 victory over the Victoria Royals in an empty Sandman Centre.

The Royals led 1-0 after 40 minutes, but Seminoff’s sixth goal of the year 36 seconds into the third period tied the game 1-1.

Connor Zary and Fraser Minten scored less than four minutes apart to give Kamloops a 3-1 lead with 3:35 to play. Minten's goal, the game-winner, was his first in the WHL.

A late power play goal from Brandon Cutler made it a one-goal game, but that was as close as Victoria would get.

The Royals scored twice on seven power plays. The Blazers were one for two with the man advantage.

Dylan Garand made 14 saves on 16 Victoria shots for the win in net. Royals netminder Adam Evanoff stopped 31 of 34 Kamloops shots in the loss.

The Blazers are now 10-2 on the pandemic-shortened WHL season, all alone atop the B.C. Division bubble standings.

Kamloops will next face the second-place Vancouver Giants (9-3) in back-to-back games at Sandman Centre on Sunday and Tuesday.