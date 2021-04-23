Kelowna Rockets score four unanswered goals, beating Prince George 5-1 Friday

Photo: Paige Bednorz Dillon Hamaliuk opens the scoring for the Rockets Friday.

For nearly 40 minutes, it looked as if the Kelowna Rockets wouldn't get much past Prince George goaltender Taylor Gauthier.

But, tied 1-1 in the dying moments of the second, the Rockets connected for goals 27 seconds apart in a convincing 5-1 victory over the Cougars.

They put it away with two more in the third, but the waning moments of the second proved to be the turning point in what was a sloppy hockey game.

"We did a lot of good things tonight, but obviously, there are going to be some things we need to clean up, but I'm never ever going to take away from a win," said head coach Kris Mallette.

"There's stuff we're going to improve on, but I'm really happy guys like Tyson Feist and Jake Poole were able to contribute tonight."

Both veterans hit the scoreboard Friday night.

Feist bagged his first of the shortened season to go along with an assist, while Poole also potted his first and added a pair of assists.

Dylan Hamaliuk and Alex Swetlikoff with his first since the opening game of the campaign, also scored for the Rockets. Sean Comrie and David Kope both had a pair of assists.

But, it was Feist's goal with 65 seconds left in the second with the score deadlocked at 1-1 that got the Rockets rolling.

"He's such a real great kid, a real good teammate," said Mallette.

"And, what a shot. Most say he's a rugged defenceman, but we see a lot of stuff in practice that doesn't go un-noticed. He's a guy that works extremely hard, and today I'm glad he was rewarded for it."

Hamaliuk was in the right place at the right time, opening the scoring off Poole's rebound from the edge of the crease. From there, Gauthier took over, making several big stops to keep the game close.

His best stop was a glove hand grab off Trevor Wong in close just after the cougars had tied it, and moments before Feist broke the deadlock.

Dylan Wightman capped off the scoring in the second, tapping home mark Liwiski's centering feed from the left wing.

Swetlikoff blasted a one-timer from the left circle on a power play before Poole sealed it with a wrist shot from the point that beat Gauthier as the game was winding down.

Friday's win came on the heels of a crushing 6-2 defeat against the blazers Tuesday, a game in which Kamloops scored five of its six goals on the power play.

Hamaliuk said the key to bounding back from that loss was forgetting that loss and moving forward.

He thought the Rockets were able to do that Friday.

The Rockets will have to do that again Saturday when they host the Vancouver Giants. Vancouver handed the Rockets their only other loss during the COVID-shortened season, a 6-0 defeat back on March 28.

Mallette said the team will have to play better against the Giants, noting they may not get away with some of the same mistakes against Vancouver.