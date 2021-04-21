The WHL has added one game to the Kelowna Rockets schedule

Photo: Contributed

A 16th game has been added to the Kelowna Rockets abbreviated 2020-2021 schedule.

The Rockets, who lost nine games while all activities were suspended for two weeks due to positive COVID-19 tests, will now host the Kamloops Blazers Friday, April 30.

The additional game will allow the Rockets to complete 16 of the original 24 games scheduled, while also bringing Kamloops in line with the other three BC Division teams.

The Blazers, Vancouver Giants, Victoria Royals and Prince George Cougars will each play 22 of the original 24 games scheduled.

The 3-2 Rockets will play eight of their final 11 games on home ice, including the next five in a row.

They host Prince George this Friday and Vancouver Saturday before facing Victoria, Vancouver and Kamloops next Tuesday, Thursday and Friday respectively.