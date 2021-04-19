Kelowna Rockets put up another converted touchdown in lopsided win over Victoria

Photo: Kelowna Rockets

The Kelowna Rockets have had no trouble scoring since returning from a three-week, COVID-19 imposed sabbatical.

The Rockets, who were forced to shut down all team-related activities for two weeks, scored seven for the second straight game in a 7-2 thumping of Victoria Monday.

The outburst came on the heels of Saturday 7-5 win in their return to action.

Rookie Dylan Wightman led the offensive onslought, with a pair of goals and an assist. The goals were his first career WHL markers.

Dasvid Kope had a goal and two assists, the goal his first in a Kelowna uniform after being acquired from Edmonton in the off season.

Mark Liwiski with two, Trevor Wong with his fifth in two games, and 15-year-old Andrew Cristall also scored for the Rockets.

Kope opened the scoring just two-and-a-half minutes in, tipping home John Babcock's wrist shot from the left point. The helper was Babcock's first career WHL point.

Leading 3-1 early in the second, defenceman Noah Dorey streaked through the neutral zone, beat a defenceman but was unable to get a shot away from in close. Wightman was there to scoop the puck past Connor Martin for his first career goal.

Defenceman William Irvine, making his WHL debut, registered his first point, an assist on Wightman's second goal six minutes into the third.

The Rockets were perfect on the power play, going 2-2, while allowing Victoria just one goal on seven chances.

Roman Basran turned away 26 shots, earning his first victory of the shortened season.

The Rockets, 3-1 on the season, travel to Kamloops to face the Blazers Tuesday.

They'll host PG Friday and Vsncouver Saturday.