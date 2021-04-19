Western Hockey League cancels playoffs

Photo: Contributed

The Western Hockey League has made the almost obvious official - there will be no playoffs this year.

Each of the four divisions received approval from their specific health authorities to play an abbreviated 24-game schedule and, while commissioner Ron Robison said the league was hopeful to play past those dates, current health conditions and cross-border travel restrictions have forced the league to cancel post season play.

“When we returned to play in February, we set out with the intention of completing a 24-game regular season schedule, knowing adjustments would be needed along the way,” said Robison.

“We remained hopeful that public health conditions would improve, but unfortunately that is not the reality we see in front of us today. The ongoing challenges with non-essential interprovincial and international cross-border travel leave us no alternative but to cancel the 2021 WHL playoffs."

Robison commended players, staff and officials for their commitment to following protocols that have made this trying season a success.

The league will recognize individual award winners and all four division champions. Individual awards will be handed out for each division, as opposed to each conference as is traditional.

Robison says the league will work with government a health authorities regarding the 2021-2022 schedule.