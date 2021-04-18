Nielsen scores three times for Giants in 4-0 win over Blazers

Photo: Vancouver Giants Tristen Nielsen scored three times on Sunday as the Vancouver Giants shut out the Kamloops Blazers 4-0 at Sandman Centre.

A hat trick from Tristen Nielsen was more than enough for the Vancouver Giants on Sunday in a 4-0 steamrolling of the Kamloops Blazers inside an empty Sandman Centre.

The Giants scored twice in the first and twice in the second. Zack Ostapchuk opened the scoring for Vancouver at 3:34 of the first before three straight from Nielsen made it a 4-0 final.

Vancouver goalie Trent Miner was perfect on 27 shots in the win. Dylan Garand stopped 28 of 32 Giants shots in the loss.

The Blazers were 0-2 with the man advantage. The Giants were 2-5 on the power play.

Kamloops had won three straight heading into the game. The Blazers’ only other loss on the season was another 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Giants on April 5.

Kamloops will hang on to top spot in the WHL's B.C. Division bubble despite the loss, but barely. The Blazers are now 7-2 through nine games, while second place Vancouver improved to 7-3 through 10.

The Blazers will be back in action on Tuesday, when they are slated to host the Kelowna Rockets at Sandman Centre. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.