Trevor Wong had a four goal night as the Rockets beat PG in their return to the ice

Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Trevor Wong

It wasn't pretty but, after spending two weeks in COVID-19 isolation, the Kelowna Rockets might be excused for not showing off their best overall game Saturday.

But, a win is a win and, in their first game in 20 days, the Rockets held on for a sloppy, but well earned 7-5 victory over the Prince George Cougars.

Trevor Wong, who was moved to the middle, broke out with four goals, including a pair of shorthanded markers.

Wong is the first Rocket to score four times in a regular season game since Myles Bell scored four times Feb. 1, 2014 in a win over Kamloops.

The Rockets scored three times while shorthanded, including two in a span of 68 seconds by Kaedan Korczak and Wong early in the second period to give the Rockets a three goal lead.

They made it 6-2 when Wong lit the lamp for the fourth time 23 seconds into the third, but the pesky Cougars battled back with two power play goals an a shorthanded goal of their own to pull to within a single goal.

Mark Lewiski sealed the victory with an empty netter with 1:25 left in the third.

Andrew Cristall scored his first career WHL goal, deflecting home Elias Carmichael's point shot late in the opening period. The goal snapped a 1-1 tie.

Both teams struggled at times on special teams. The Cougars allowed three shorthanded goals but also scored a pair on the power play, while the Rockets also allowed a pair of shorthanded tallies.

Head coach Kris Mallette said following the game he was forced to play Wong more than he wanted, especially after Alex Swetlikoff was handed a major penalty for cross checking and a game misconduct near the end of the second.

Cole Schwebius turned aside 23 shots to earn the victory.

The Rockets return to action as the visiting team Monday, when they face the Victoria Royals at Prospera Place.

Ironically, Saturday win was the Rockets second in three starts. The Royals, who have played 10 times, have just a single victory.