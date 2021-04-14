Pillar scores twice in 5-0 Blazers win over Prince George

Photo: Kamloops Blazers

Josh Pillar scored twice and Dylan Garand was perfect in net Wednesday as the Kamloops Blazers shut out the Prince George Cougars 5-0 inside an empty Sandman Centre.

Pillar opened the scoring at 8:06 of the first, a power-play marker from Orrin Centazzo and Connor Zary.

The score remained 1-0 until late in the second period, when Dylan Kuefler scored his first of the year with 25 seconds remaining from Matthew Seminoff and Caedan Bankier.

Third-period goals from Inaki Baragano, Pillar and Bankier made it a 5-0 final.

Garand stopped each of the 16 Prince George shots he faced for the win. Cougars goalie Taylor Gauthier made 35 saves on 40 shots in the loss.

Zary and Centazzo each finished Wednesday's game with two assists. Zary leads the team in scoring with 16 points (3-13-16) and Centazzo is second with 12 points (3-9-12).

The Blazers are now 7-1 on the season, alone atop the B.C. Division bubble standings.

Kamloops will be back in action on Sunday taking on the second-place Vancouver Giants (5-3). Puck drop at Sandman Centre is at 6 p.m.