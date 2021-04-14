Kelowna Rockets return to the ice today after a 14-day isolation

Photo: Kelowna Rocklets

The Kelowna Rockets have been cleared to resume all on-ice and team activities.

The Western Hockey League announced the decision after everyone within the team cohort, players, coaches and training staff, tested negative for COVID-19.

All team activities were paused, and those within the team cohort were placed on 14-day isolation following a positive test result March 30.

Seven additional positive tests within that cohort were also discovered, however, league officials say those results occurred while individuals were in isolation, and did not impact the initial 14-day isolation.

The Rockets will practice for the balance of the week and are scheduled to resume their abbreviated schedule Saturday against the Prince George Cougars. That game is slated for Kamloops.

Nine games involving the Rockets were postponed over the course of the two week pause. The league is expected to further update the schedule in the coming days.

The 24-game schedule is slated to end May 12. It's not believed that date will be extended.